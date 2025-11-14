Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Legence Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Legence Corp. (NASDAQ:LGN) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 14.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 54 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Legence's quarterly revenue is $639.78 million. Benzinga Pro data shows $293.8 million in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Oct. 30, Legence announced extension and repricing of term loan along with increase and extension of revolving credit facility.

Legence shares fell 9.2% to close at $33.32 on Thursday.

Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating with a price target of $41 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $40 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

B of A Securities analyst Sherif El-Sabbahy initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $36 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $40 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Photo via Shuttestock