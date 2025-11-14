Spire Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 14.

Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss of 38 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 54 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Spire’s quarterly revenue is $439.56 million. Benzinga Pro data shows $293.8 million in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Thursday, Spire raised its annual dividend from $3.14 to $3.30 per share.

Spire shares fell 1.5% to close at $89.16 on Thursday.

B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $76 to $89 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $83 to $93 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $80 to $95 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $92 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $81 to $76 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

