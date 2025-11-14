Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Twist Bioscience Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) will release fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 14.

Analysts expect the South San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly loss at 50 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 59 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience's quarterly revenue is $97.36 million, up from $84.71 million last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 4, Twist Bioscience issued FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Shares of Twist Bioscience dipped 6.2% to close at $29.90 on Thursday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Steven Etoch initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $41 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $55 to $48 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $50 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $54 to $44 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

JP Morgan analyst Rachel Vatnsdal maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $33 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

