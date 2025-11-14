HIVE Digital Technologies Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) will release second-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 14.

Analysts expect the San Antonio, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital's quarterly revenue is $80.62 million, up from $22.65 million last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 15, HIVE Digital Technologies posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Shares of HIVE Digital dipped 10.7% to close at $3.66 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $5 to $10 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $10 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $6 to $7.5 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $5 to $5.5 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $9 to $6 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%

Considering buying HIVE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock