Applied Materials Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the tech company to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share, down from $2.32 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ quarterly revenue is $6.67 billion, compared to $7.04 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, including the most recent fourth quarter.

Applied Materials shares rose 0.9% to close at $230.73 on Wednesday.

Stifel analyst Brian Chin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $215 to $250 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $170 to $250 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $175 to $215 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $180 to $250 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $265 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

