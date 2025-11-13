These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Firefly Aerospace Following Q3 Earnings

Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday.

Firefly Aerospace, which went public in August, reported revenue of $30.78 million for the third quarter, beating estimates of $27.71 million. The company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 33 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 41 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro.

"Our strong third quarter revenue growth reflects steady execution of our spacecraft teams on multiple contracts as well as progress made by our launch teams," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace

Firefly raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $133 million to $145 million to a new range of $150 million to $158 million. Analysts had been anticipating full-year revenue of $135.49 million.

Firefly shares gained 16.1% to trade at $21.26 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Firefly following earnings announcement.

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu upgraded Firefly Aerospace from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $30.

Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $40 to $30.

Photo via Shutterstock