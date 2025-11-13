These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Digi International Following Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

Digi Intl reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $114.338 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $110.248 million.

Digi Intl said it sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 53 cents to 58 cents per share, versus market estimates of 52 cents per share. The company expects sales of $114.000 million to $118.000 million versus estimates of $114.600 million.

“Digi’s fiscal 2025 results demonstrated our customer commitment by delivering reliable and secure value-added IoT solutions in the midst of material market challenges and rapid geopolitical changes,” stated Ron Konezny, President and CEO. “I am so proud of our team at Digi. Our relentless innovation and solution focus drove ARR growth, which now represents approximately 35% of total revenue. In August, we closed the acquisition of Jolt Software in our IoT Solutions Segment, and the integration of Jolt Software with SmartSense is generating favorable market acceptance. As we celebrate Digi’s 40th anniversary and look to fiscal 2026, we expect Digi’s enduring culture of resilience and adaptability will prove invaluable.”

Digi International shares gained 7% to trade at $38.47 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Digi International following earnings announcement.

Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss upgraded Digi Intl from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $45.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $36 to $41.

Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $50.

