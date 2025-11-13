These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Cisco Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance on Wednesday.

Cisco posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $14.88 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating analyst estimates of 98 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"We had a solid start to fiscal 2026, and Cisco is on track to deliver our strongest year yet," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "The widespread demand for our technologies highlights the critical role of secure networking and the value of our portfolio as customers move quickly to unlock the potential of AI."

Cisco sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.2 billion versus estimates of $14.63 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings for the second quarter of $1.01 to $1.03 per share versus estimates of 99 cents per share.

Cisco also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $60.2 billion to $61 billion, up from prior guidance of $59 billion to $60 billion. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.08 to $4.14 per share, up from a prior range of $4.00 to $4.06 per share. Analysts are looking for full-year revenue of $59.68 billion and full-year earnings of $4.04 per share, per Benzinga Pro.

Cisco shares gained 4.9% to trade at $77.52 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cisco following earnings announcement.

Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes maintained Cisco Systems with a Buy and raised the price target from $84 to $100.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $95.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained Cisco with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $77 to $82.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $87 to $100.

Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained Cisco with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $77 to $87.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $74 to $80.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained Cisco with a Neutral and raised the price target from $70 to $86.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $88 to $90.

