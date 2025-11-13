Flutter Entertainment Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q3 Results

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates on Wednesday.

Flutter Entertainment reported quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share which beat the Street estimate of 86 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.79 billion which missed the analyst estimate of $3.9 billion.

"Flutter delivered a solid third quarter, with continued momentum in both our US and International businesses. We are the clear number one operator in the U.S., and we will continue to build on that position to drive future profitability," said CEO Peter Jackson.

Flutter lowered its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to $16.69 billion versus the $17.05 billion estimate.

Flutter Entertainment shares fell 4.5% to $224.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Flutter Entertainment following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Flutter Entertainment with a Buy and lowered the price target from $325 to $300.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $321 to $271.

Photo via Shutterstock