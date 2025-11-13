These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On On Holding Following Upbeat Q3 Earnings

On Holding (NYSE:ONON) reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and issued FY2025 sales guidance above expectations on Wednesday.

On Holding reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $993.036 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $939.020 million.

Caspar Coppetti, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of On, said: “This quarter was another one for the record books – a true showcase of our premium strategy in action. It reflects the best of what On stands for: innovation, purpose, and performance coming together to inspire movement. Our focus on excellence continues to drive powerful global momentum, earning deep trust with consumers and strengthening the core of our business. With an outstanding product pipeline and boosted by the remarkable achievements of On’s athletes that embody our performance spirit, we carry this momentum forward with confidence and energy.”

On Holding shares rose 1.3% to $42.06 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on On Holding following earnings announcement.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintained On Holding with a Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $52.

Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $60 to $65.

B of A Securities analyst Thierry Cota maintained On Holding with a Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $63..

