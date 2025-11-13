Globant Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Luxembourg-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share, down from $1.63 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Globant's quarterly revenue is $615.35 million, compared to $614.67 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 6, Globant and Riot Games disclosed a partnership to elevate esports player and fan experiences.

Globant shares fell 1.8% to close at $61.77 on Wednesday.

Citigroup analyst Bryan Keane initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $67 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $78 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $115 to $85 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi assumed a Hold rating and cut the price target from $165 to $97 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $194 to $153 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying GLOB stock?

