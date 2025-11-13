AutoZone To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs raised AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) price target from $4,090 to $4,262. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. AutoZone shares closed at $3,788.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE:CRCL) from $147 to $90. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating. Circle Internet shares closed at $86.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) price target from $77 to $82. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating. Cisco shares closed at $73.96 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) from $270 to $285. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Neutral rating. FedEx shares closed at $268.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG cut the price target for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) from $321 to $271. BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained a Buy rating. Flutter Entertainment shares closed at $234.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Largo Inc (NASDAQ:LGO) price target from $3.7 to $2.9. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle maintained a Buy rating. Largo shares settled at $1.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs increased On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) price target from $50 to $52. Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintained a Neutral rating. On Holding shares closed at $41.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) price target from $22 to $24. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. Cellebrite DI shares closed at $15.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) from $133 to $103. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell. Dollar Tree shares settled at $106.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased Oruka Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ORKA) price target from $56 to $63. BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Oruka Therapeutics shares closed at $28.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
