Disney Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will release fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Analysts expect the media conglomerate to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share. That's down from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Disney’s quarterly revenue is $22.78 billion, up from $22.57 billion last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 29, Disney combined Fubo's business with Disney's Hulu + Live TV business. The result formed the sixth-largest pay TV company in the U.S. with nearly 6 million subscribers in North America. With the recent buzz around Disney, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends.

Shares of Disney gained 1.6% to close at $116.65 on Wednesday.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $141 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $125 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Jayant maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $134 to $140 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $140 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $120 to $138 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

