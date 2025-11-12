Cisco Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Analysts expect the tech company to report quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share, up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cisco’s quarterly revenue is $14.78 billion, compared to $13.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight of the last 10 quarters, including in the most recently reported fourth quarter.

Cisco shares fell 0.5% to close at $71.71 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $75 to $83 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an In-Line rating and increased the price target from $72 to $74 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $66 to $71 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $87 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $76 to $85 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

