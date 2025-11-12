Ascendis Pharma Likely To Report Narrower Q3 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Analysts expect the Hellerup, Denmark-based company to report a quarterly loss at 16 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.72 per share. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma's quarterly revenue is $210.87 million, compared to $57.83 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 8, Ascendis Pharma submitted marketing authorisation application to the European Medicines Agency for TransCon CNP as a treatment for children with achondroplasia.

Ascendis Pharma shares rose 2.6% to close at $201.16 on Tuesday.

Raymond James analyst Martin Auster initiated coverage on the stock with a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $271 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $260 to $264 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $227 to $230 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst David Lebowitz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $243 to $290 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $210 to $230 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

