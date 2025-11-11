These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On RealReal Following Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates on Monday.

The RealReal reported an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate for loss of 6 cents per share. In addition, the company reported sales of $173.57 million, beating the consensus estimate of $170.51 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company expects fourth-quarter sales between $188 million and $191 million, versus the consensus estimate of $179.61 million.

The RealReal raised its full-year sales guidance from between $667 million and $674 million to a new range between $687 million and $690 million. Analysts are looking for full-year sales of $675.35 million.

“We delivered another quarter of accelerating growth and expanded margins, with GMV up 20% and Adjusted EBITDA ahead of expectations,” said Rati Levesque, CEO of The RealReal. “Through execution against our strategic pillars — unlock supply through our growth playbook, drive operational efficiency, and obsess over service — we are changing the way people shop. Given this continued momentum, we are raising our full-year outlook.”

RealReal shares gained 34.3% to trade at $15.07 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RealReal following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained RealReal with a Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $15.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $8 to $13.

