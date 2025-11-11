Tower Semiconductor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results on Monday.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 6.8% year over year (Y/Y) to $395.67 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $393.98 million. The Israel-based contract chipmaker’s adjusted EPS of 55 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 54 cents.

Tower Semiconductor CEO Russell Ellwanger said the company’s core technologies—power management, image sensors, and 65nm RF mobile—are all generating year-over-year revenue growth, creating a strong foundation for expansion. He emphasized that Tower’s leadership in SiGe and SiPho technologies for optical transceivers, coupled with surging data center demand, is driving both top- and bottom-line growth.

Tower Semiconductor expects fourth-quarter revenue of $418.00 million-$462.00 million compared to the $434.35 million analyst consensus estimate.

Tower Semiconductor shares gained 0.3% to trade at $98.40 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tower Semiconductor following earnings announcement.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained Tower Semiconductor with a Buy and raised the price target from $73 to $120.

Susquehanna analyst Medhi Hosseini maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $100 to $135.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained Tower Semiconductor with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $125.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $74 to $97.

Photo via Shutterstock