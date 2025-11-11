Monday.com Beat On Revenue—But Analysts Say The Real Story Is Slower Sales

Shares of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) were trading relatively flat on Tuesday, after the company Monday reported upbeat third-quarter revenues.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained an Overweight rating, while reducing the price target from $275 to $250.

DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner reaffirmed a Buy rating, while cutting the price target from $275 to $250.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $270.

Piper Sandler: Monday.Com reported revenues of $317 million, up 26% year-on-year, topping estimates by $4.9 million, Rudoff said in a note. She added, however, that the beat was lower than the average in the previous four quarters.

While Monday.Com recorded 291 net additions in the $50K+ customer cohort and 131 in the $100K+ cohort, the company's SMB business "witnessed some volatility in paid search performance," the analyst stated.

"While macro headwinds, paid search pressure, and longer sales cycles could drive NT volatility, we remain encouraged by growing upmarket momentum, cross-sell opportunity, new product innovation, and GTM focus led by CRO Casey George," she further wrote.

DA Davidson: Monday.com reported a lower beat than it typically does, mainly due to longer sales cycles and macro uncertainty, Schreiner said. For these reasons, the company's fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $329 million at the midpoint also came in about $5 million below consensus expectations, she added.

Monday.Com reallocated its marketing spend to new channels, following changes to the Google Search algorithm, the analyst stated. "These new channels are showing strong ROI and driving healthy pipeline growth though come with elongated sales cycles compared to the Google Search channel which contributed to some of the softness in the quarter," she further wrote.

Goldman Sachs: Monday.Com's revenue results and guidance were impacted by its upmarket business transition, rather than by AI-driven disruption as investors had feared, Rangan said. While the company's pipeline has increased, conversion may take longer than was previously anticipated, he added.

NRR (net recurring revenues) for all reported upmarket cohorts stabilized, while NRR for the $50K+ cohort improved sequentially to 117%, the analyst stated. "Sales productivity continues to improve under the new CRO and revenue composition increasingly weights towards $50K+/$100K+/$500K+ accounts," he further wrote.

MNDY Price Action: Monday.Com shares were down 0.13% at $166.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

