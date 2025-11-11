Amdocs Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share, up from $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Amdocs' quarterly revenue is $1.15 billion, compared to $1.26 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 10, Amdocs signed a multi‑year agreement to extend and deepen managed transformation initiative using Amdocs’ AI offerings.

Amdocs shares rose 1.1% to close at $85.49 on Monday.

Wolfe Research analyst George Notter initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $98 to $105 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $100 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $105 to $100 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Baird analyst William Power maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $97 to $90 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

