November 11, 2025 8:52 AM 1 min read

Monday.Com Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results on Monday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 26% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $316.86 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $312.31 million. The project management software company’s adjusted EPS of $1.16 beat the analyst consensus estimate of 88 cents.

Monday.com expects fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$330.00 million against the analyst consensus estimate of $333.68 million and an adjusted operating margin outlook of 11%-12%. Monday.com reiterated 2025 revenue guidance of $1.224 billion-$1.229 billion, against the analyst consensus estimate of $1.226 billion, and an adjusted operating margin outlook of approximately 14%.

Monday.com shares fell 0.7% to $165.05 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Monday.com following earnings announcement.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained Monday.Com with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $275 to $250.
  • B of A Securities analyst Michael Funk maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $205 to $195.
  • Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained Monday.Com with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $240 to $210.

Considering buying MNDY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

