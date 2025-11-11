Monday.Com Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results on Monday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 26% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $316.86 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $312.31 million. The project management software company’s adjusted EPS of $1.16 beat the analyst consensus estimate of 88 cents.

Monday.com expects fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$330.00 million against the analyst consensus estimate of $333.68 million and an adjusted operating margin outlook of 11%-12%. Monday.com reiterated 2025 revenue guidance of $1.224 billion-$1.229 billion, against the analyst consensus estimate of $1.226 billion, and an adjusted operating margin outlook of approximately 14%.

Monday.com shares fell 0.7% to $165.05 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Monday.com following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained Monday.Com with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $275 to $250.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Funk maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $205 to $195.

Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained Monday.Com with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $240 to $210.

