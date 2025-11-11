Zoom To Rally Around 38%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird raised RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) price target from $8 to $13. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Neutral rating. RealReal shares closed at $11.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna boosted the price target for Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) from $100 to $135. Susquehanna analyst Medhi Hosseini maintained a Positive rating. Tower Semiconductor shares closed at $98.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) price target from $36 to $42. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Oculis Holding shares closed at $19.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) from $20 to $30. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Bitdeer shares closed at $17.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) from $178 to $173. Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained an Overweight rating. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $150.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $110 to $115. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating. Zoom shares settled at $83.16 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) price target from $29 to $45. Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Appian shares closed at $42.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) price target from $205 to $195. B of A Securities analyst Michael Funk maintained a Neutral rating. Monday.Com shares closed at $166.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) from $65 to $73. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Skyworks Solutions shares settled at $69.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street cut Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) price target from $60 to $57. Clear Street analyst Owen Lau upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Bullish shares closed at $46.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
