November 11, 2025 7:03 AM 1 min read

Pixelworks Likely To Report Narrower Q3 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly loss at 86 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.44 per share. The consensus estimate for Pixelworks' quarterly revenue is $9.00 million, compared to $9.53 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 15, the company announced agreements to sell its Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology subsidiary in China to VeriSilicon Microelectronics for about $133 million.

Pixelworks shares fell 2.4% to close at $6.13 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.
  • Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $1.5 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Considering buying PXLW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

