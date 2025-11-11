AngloGold Ashanti Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Analysts expect the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share. That's up from 56 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AngloGold Ashanti's quarterly revenue is $2.53 billion, compared to $3.37 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 30, the company named Martin Pawlitschek as chief executive officer.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti rose 6.8% to close at $74.10 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and increased the price target from $55 to $90 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Patrick Jones maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $63 to $70 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $52 to $54 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Considering buying AU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: