These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On DoubleVerify Holdings After Downbeat Q3 Results

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates on Friday.

DoubleVerify posted quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, missing market estimates of 9 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $188.621 million versus expectations of $190.262 million.

DoubleVerify lowered its FY2025 sales guidance from $755.376 million to $748.808 million.

“We delivered 11% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, reflecting disciplined execution and continued progress across our key growth initiatives, while delivering stronger quarterly margins as we leverage AI to drive efficiencies in our model,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We’re innovating at speed for the AI era, launching DV AI Verification to enhance transparency, performance, and protection for advertisers while also leveraging AI to make our core solutions even more powerful. In Social, our new DV Authentic Advantage solution is gaining early traction with leading global brands, underscoring demand for transparent, performance-driven tools in walled gardens.”

DoubleVerify shares gained 10.5% to trade at $10.38 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on DoubleVerify following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained DoubleVerify with a Buy and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $20 to $15.

Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler maintained DoubleVerify Holdings with a Sector Outperform and lowered the price target from $24 to $16.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $20.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained DoubleVerify with a Buy and lowered the price target from $22 to $17.

Considering buying DV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock