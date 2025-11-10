These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Six Flags Entertainment After Q3 Results

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) posted weak sales for the third quarter on Friday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.28, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.20.

Quarterly sales of $1.318 billion (down 2% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.333 billion. Attendance rose 1% to 21.1 million, an increase of about 138,000 visits.

"Our efforts to stimulate demand did not achieve the desired returns and our decision to shift to more advertising spend earlier in the year in an effort to drive consumer awareness further impacted third quarter results, particularly at our underperforming parks," said Six Flags President and CEO Richard Zimmerman.

The company anticipates full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $780 million to $805 million (prior view: $860 million to $910 million).

Six Flags Entertainment shares fell 7.1% to trade at $16.75 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Six Flags Entertainment following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Yeh downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $30 to $20.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $36 to $29.

