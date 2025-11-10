Analyst working on smartphone
November 10, 2025 12:09 PM 1 min read

Gray Media Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 24 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 34 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $749.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $745.047 million.

Gray Media said it sees FY2025 sales of $3.070 billion to $3.085 billion, versus market estimates of $3.109 billion.

Gray Media shares rose 1.6% to trade at $4.8950 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Gray Media following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained Gray Media with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $5 to $5.5.
  • Benchmark analyst Daniel L. Kurnos maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $10.

Considering buying GTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

