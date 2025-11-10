Occidental Petroleum Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 10.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share, down from $1.00 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum's quarterly revenue is $6.7 billion, compared to $7.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 5, Occidental announced that its board declared a regular quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share on common stock.

Occidental Petroleum shares rose 2.5% to close at $41.31 on Friday.

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $55 to $54 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Margolin initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $42 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $40 to $38 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

HSBC analyst Samantha Hoh upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $48 to $55 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Roth Capital analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $45 to $46 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Considering buying OXY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

