CoreWeave Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 10.

Analysts expect the Livingston, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly loss at 51 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Last week, CoreWeave announced a major partnership with CrowdStrike to power and secure the AI cloud for the "agentic era."

CoreWeave shares fell 2.7% to close at $104.01 on Friday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $174 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $175 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $115 to $140 on Sept 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $128 to $165 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $165 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

