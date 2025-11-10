Monday.Com Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 10.

Analysts expect the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share. That's up from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for monday.com's quarterly revenue is $312.26 million, compared to $251 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 11, the company reported a second-quarter revenue growth of 27% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $299.01 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $293.54 million.

Shares of monday.com rose 4.7% to close at $189.59 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Ryan Macwilliams initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $260 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $326 to $332 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $286 to $257 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $300 to $275 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $350 to $270 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

Considering buying MNDY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

