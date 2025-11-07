These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Host Hotels After Upbeat Q3 Results

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 FFO guidance, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Host Hotels & Resorts posted quarterly FFO of 35 cents, beating market estimates of 33 cents. The company's sales came in at $1.331 billion beating expectations of $1.313 billion.

The company raised its FY2025 FFO guidance from $1.98-$2.02 to $2.03.

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our strong third quarter results reflect our company’s continued positive momentum and industry leadership. We delivered better than expected comparable hotel Total RevPAR growth of 0.8% over the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong transient demand leading to improvements in room revenues and ancillary spend. Comparable hotel RevPAR also outperformed our expectations, increasing 0.2% over the third quarter of last year, driven by higher rates across the portfolio and improving leisure transient trends in Maui. As a result of our outperformance, we now expect comparable hotel RevPAR growth of approximately 3.0% and comparable hotel Total RevPAR growth of approximately 3.4% over 2024, exceeding the high end of our previously announced guidance ranges.”

Host Hotels shares rose 3.1% to trade at $17.86 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Host Hotels following earnings announcement.

Compass Point analyst Floris Van Dijkum upgraded Host Hotels from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $22.5.

JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $17 to $18.

