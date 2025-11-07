Kennametal Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Kennametal posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, beating market estimates of 23 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $497.974 million versus expectations of $476.934 million.

“Our first quarter started off strong with share gains and modest end market improvements compared to our previous expectations, resulting in sales and adjusted EPS that exceeded the upper end of our outlook,” said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO.

Kennametal shares rose 1.3% to trade at $26.40 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kennametal following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained Kennametal with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $25.

JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and boosted the price target from $22 to $25.

