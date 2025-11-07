These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BILL Holdings After Q1 Results

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

BILL Holdings posted adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, beating market estimates of 51 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $395.741 million versus expectations of $391.077 million.

BILL Holdings raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.00-$2.20 to $2.11-$2.25 and narrowed its FY2026 sales guidance from $1.589 billion-$1.629 billion to $1.597 billion-$1.627 billion.

“We started fiscal 2026 with strong momentum, expanding BILL’s reach and delivering a significant beat on profitability, all while leading a new era of intelligent financial operations powered by BILL AI Agents,” said René Lacerte, BILL CEO and Founder. “Through new partnerships with NetSuite, Paychex and Acumatica – 3 of the most trusted platforms serving small and midsize companies – we’re meeting more businesses where they work and embedding BILL directly into their tech stack. Our AI Agents are an important breakthrough, enabling touchless B2B transactions that simplify operations and drive efficiency at scale. We’re putting Fortune 500 capabilities into the hands of the Fortune 5 Million, empowering them to operate with speed and sophistication, and Q1 was an important milestone on that path.”

BILL Holdings shares rose 3.8% to trade at $46.03 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BILL Holdings following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained BILL Holdings with a Market Perform and cut the price target from $56 to $48.

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained the stock with a Market Perform and cut the price target from $56 to $54.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained BILL Holdings with a Positive and cut the price target from $89 to $84.

UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $65 to $60.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained BILL Holdings with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

