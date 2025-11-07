These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Teleflex Following Q3 Results

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.38 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $913.021 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $892.777 million.

Teleflex cut its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance from $6.73-$7.13 to $(4.42)-$(4.22).

“We executed well in the third quarter, delivering adjusted operating margin and earnings per share above our expectations and revenue at the midpoint of our guidance range, despite lower than expected order rates in our intra-aortic balloon pump portfolio,” said Liam Kelly, Teleflex’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Teleflex shares gained 0.5% to trade at $109.07 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Teleflex following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained Teleflex with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $131 to $114.

RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $135 to $120.

