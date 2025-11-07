Sweetgreen Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Weak Q3 Results

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates on Thursday.

Sweetgreen reported quarterly losses of 31 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 18 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $172.400 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $179.620 million.

Sweetgreen cut its FY2025 sales guidance from $700.000 million-$715.000 million to $682.000 million-$688.000 million.

“Amid a challenging macro backdrop, our priorities remain clear: delivering operational excellence, accelerating menu innovation, and driving disciplined growth. We are focused on the process of building a strong foundation, and I am extremely confident that our leadership team and focused strategy will lead Sweetgreen back to sustained, profitable growth,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sweetgreen.

Sweetgreen shares dipped 10.8% to trade at $5.57 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sweetgreen following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained Sweetgreen with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9.

Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Trainor maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $13 to $10.

RBC Capital analyst Logan Reich maintained Sweetgreen with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $7.

