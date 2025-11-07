Five9 Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q3 Earnings

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $285.800 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $285.042 million.

Five9 raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.86-$2.90 to $2.92-$2.96 and cut its sales guidance from $1.144 billion-$1.150 billion to $1.143 billion-$1.149 billion.

“We’re pleased with our third quarter results with Enterprise AI revenue growing 41% YoY and profitability increasing with adjusted EBITDA margin reaching a record 25%. We are in the early innings of an industry shift in CX, which is increasingly being powered by AI. We believe we are uniquely positioned to win in this evolving market as enterprises seek unified platforms where AI is natively embedded.”

Five9 shares fell 14.4% to trade at $18.36 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Five9 following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained Five9 with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $31 to $26.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $33 to $29.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey maintained Five9 with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $36 to $32.

Wells Fargo analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $28 to $22.

