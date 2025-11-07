Take-Two Interactive Software To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo raised Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) price target from $840 to $925. Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea maintained an Overweight rating. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $832.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Enerflex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTNT) from $15 to $17. RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintained an Outperform rating. Enerflex shares closed at $13.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) price target from $27 to $25. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Neutral rating. Werner Enterprises shares closed at $25.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) from $95 to $83. Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance maintained a Buy rating. Shift4 Payments shares closed at $66.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS increased the price target for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) from $80 to $82. UBS analyst Chris Kuntarich maintained a Buy rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $45.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) price target from $454 to $421. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating. Home Depot shares settled at $369.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) price target from $11 to $12. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $6.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research cut Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) price target from $140 to $120. Argus Research analyst John Staszak maintained a Buy rating. Choice Hotels shares closed at $100.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein raised the price target for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) from $112 to $115. Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman maintained an Outperform rating. Tapestry shares settled at $98.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) price target from $290 to $300. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained an Outperform rating. Take-Two Interactive shares closed at $252.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
