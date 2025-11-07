Fluor Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 7.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, down from 51 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Fluor's quarterly revenue is $4.2 billion, compared to $4.09 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 1, Fluor reported second-quarter results below estimates and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Fluor shares fell 6% to close at $44.58 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $52 to $51 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $56 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $71 to $57 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $55 to $46 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $41 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

