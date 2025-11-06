Lyft Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Lyft reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of seven cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.68 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

"Our Q3 results prove that Lyft's comeback strategy is working," said CEO David Risher. "We once again smashed records, announced more autonomous vehicle partnerships, and last month, acquired a world-class luxury chauffeuring company, furthering our customer-obsessed approach to growth. We have multiple catalysts converging to drive momentum and scale across the business."

Lyft shares jumped 6.2% to $21.32 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lyft following earnings announcement.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained Lyft with a Neutral and raised the price target from $17 to $20.

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $20 to $23.

Photo via Shutterstock