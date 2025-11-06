Trade Desk Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Analysts expect the Ventura, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk's quarterly revenue is $719.34 million, compared to $628.02 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 29, The Trade Desk announced plans to introduce Audience Unlimited, a major upgrade to its third-party data marketplace. The platform will use AI to score data segments by relevance across thousands of curated datasets from hundreds of third-party providers.

Trade Desk shares gained 1% to close at $47.70 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $68 to $53 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $75 to $55 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Ygal Arounian maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $65 to $50 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $80 to $50 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $84 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying TTD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock