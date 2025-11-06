Unity Software Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q3 Results

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates on Wednesday.

Unity Software reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $470.615 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $451.426 million.

Unity Software said it sees fourth-quarter sales of $480.000 million to $490.000 million, versus market estimates of $474.134 million.

“Third-quarter results once again meaningfully exceeded expectations on both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, powered by Unity Vector AI, as well as continued strength in Create. As consumer enthusiasm for interactive entertainment continues to grow, Unity is poised to grow with it.”

Unity Software shares fell 0.5% to $42.13 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Unity Software following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Unity Software with a Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $50.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $42 to $50.

