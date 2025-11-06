These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On DoorDash Following Q3 Results

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) reported mixed third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

DoorDash reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 68 cents by 19.24%. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.44 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

"In Q3 2025, we generated nearly $24 billion in combined sales for merchants and earnings for Dashers, and we expect to generate well over $100 billion in 2026. We believe we are still in our early stages and are energized by the opportunity to continue learning, building, and investing on behalf of consumers, merchants, Dashers and our shareholders," DoorDash said in its press release.

DoorDash shares dipped 10% to $214.40 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on DoorDash following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern maintained DoorDash with a Buy and lowered the price target from $325 to $305.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained DoorDash with a Hold and cut the price target from $255 to $253.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained DoorDash with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $280 to $260.

