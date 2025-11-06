Sonos Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q4 Results

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

The audio equipment maker reported quarterly adjusted losses of 6 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $287.90 million, up 13% year over year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $275.83 million.

CFO Saori Casey noted that Sonos delivered solid fourth-quarter results, achieving 13% revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Sonos plans to sustain profitability while reinvesting its efficiency gains to drive durable, long-term revenue growth.

Sonos expects first-quarter revenue of $510 million-$560 million compared to analyst consensus estimate of $523.21 million. It expects a quarterly gross margin of 44%-46%. It expects an adjusted gross margin of 45.1% to 47.1%.

Sonos shares rose 1.4% to close at $16.64 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sonos following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded Sonos from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $11 to $17.

Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $21.

