Sonos sound equipment seen in a shop
November 6, 2025 8:45 AM 1 min read

Sonos Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

The audio equipment maker reported quarterly adjusted losses of 6 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $287.90 million, up 13% year over year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $275.83 million.

CFO Saori Casey noted that Sonos delivered solid fourth-quarter results, achieving 13% revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Sonos plans to sustain profitability while reinvesting its efficiency gains to drive durable, long-term revenue growth.

Sonos expects first-quarter revenue of $510 million-$560 million compared to analyst consensus estimate of $523.21 million. It expects a quarterly gross margin of 44%-46%. It expects an adjusted gross margin of 45.1% to 47.1%.

Sonos shares rose 1.4% to close at $16.64 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sonos following earnings announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded Sonos from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $11 to $17.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $21.

Considering buying SONO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SONO Logo
SONOSonos Inc
$17.293.90%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved