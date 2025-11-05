Robinhood Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share, up from 17 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Robinhood's quarterly revenue is $1.22 billion, compared to $637 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Robinhood shares fell 7% to close at $136.80 on Tuesday.

Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $135 to $155 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $5130 to $170 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $139 to $157 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $110 to $146 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $120 to $145 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

Considering buying HOOD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

