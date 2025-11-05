Cava Group Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Weaker-Than-Expected Q3 Results

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell.

CAVA Group reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 13 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $292.23 million, which missed the Street estimate of $292.8 million.

"Q3 of 2025 delivered another quarter of market share growth, while we continued to reinforce our value proposition, rooted in the quality, relevance, convenience and experience that we are known for," said Brett Schulman, CEO of CAVA Group.

CAVA Group shares fell 1.7% to close at $51.70 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CAVA Group following earnings announcement.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained Cava Group with a Buy and lowered the price target from $80 to $67.

Keybanc analyst Christopher Carril maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $85 to $65.

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull maintained Cava Group with a Buy and lowered the price target from $100 to $75.

Photo via Shutterstock