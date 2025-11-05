Advanced Micro Devices signboard
November 5, 2025 7:15 AM 3 min read

AMD To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $240 to $280. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating. AMD shares closed at $250.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) from $114 to $124. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. American Water Works shares closed at $128.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho cut Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) price target from $50 to $45. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating. Super Micro Computer shares closed at $47.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) from $61 to $59. JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $60.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham cut the price target for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) from $82 to $56. Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating. Upstart shares closed at $46.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group increased Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) price target from $183 to $208. Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Welltower shares settled at $184.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) price target from $44 to $39. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Pinterest shares closed at $32.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler increased Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) price target from $115 to $135. Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Qualys shares closed at $121.21 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG raised the price target for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) from $32 to $38. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained a Buy rating. Castle Biosciences shares settled at $31.63 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen increased Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) price target from $158 to $162. TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained a Hold rating. Yum! Brands shares closed at $149.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AMD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADM Logo
ADMArcher-Daniels-Midland Co
$59.82-0.50%
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$237.50-5.02%
AWK Logo
AWKAmerican Water Works Co Inc
$128.700.48%
CSTL Logo
CSTLCastle Biosciences Inc
$30.65-3.10%
PINS Logo
PINSPinterest Inc
$27.00-18.0%
QLYS Logo
QLYSQualys Inc
$129.206.59%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$43.40-8.44%
UPST Logo
UPSTUpstart Holdings Inc
$39.10-15.4%
WELL Logo
WELLWelltower Inc
$185.300.52%
YUM Logo
YUMYum Brands Inc
$151.461.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved