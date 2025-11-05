AMD To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $240 to $280. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating. AMD shares closed at $250.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) from $114 to $124. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. American Water Works shares closed at $128.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) price target from $50 to $45. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating. Super Micro Computer shares closed at $47.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) from $61 to $59. JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $60.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) from $82 to $56. Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating. Upstart shares closed at $46.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) price target from $183 to $208. Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Welltower shares settled at $184.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) price target from $44 to $39. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Pinterest shares closed at $32.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) price target from $115 to $135. Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Qualys shares closed at $121.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised the price target for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) from $32 to $38. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained a Buy rating. Castle Biosciences shares settled at $31.63 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen increased Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) price target from $158 to $162. TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained a Hold rating. Yum! Brands shares closed at $149.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
