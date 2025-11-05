Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Humana Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Analysts expect the Louisville, Kentucky-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share, down from $4.16 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Humana's quarterly revenue is $32.01 billion, compared to $29.4 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 28, Humana announced that its board declared a cash dividend to stockholders of 88.5 cents per share.

Shares of Humana rose 0.7% to close at $281.87 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fishbeck maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $280 to $300 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $300 to $345 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cur the price target from $315 to $245 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $283 to $322 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Argus Research analyst David Toung reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $281.99 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

