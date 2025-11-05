Johnson Controls Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Analysts expect the Cork, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share, down from $1.28 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls' quarterly revenue is $6.33 billion, compared to $7.39 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 24, Johnson Controls announced the appointment of Todd Grabowski as vice president and president, Americas.

Shares of Johnson Controls fell 1.9% to close at $111.04 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $105 to $125 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $112 to $119 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $115 to $125 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $112 to $114 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $101 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

