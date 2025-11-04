Tactile Systems Technology Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and raised FY2025 sales guidance on Monday.

Tactile Systems Tech reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $85.755 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $79.306 million.

Tactile Systems Tech raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $310.000 million-$315.000 million to $317.000 million-$321.000 million.

“Tactile Medical delivered strong third quarter results, reflecting continued progress across our business transformation and product innovation initiatives”, said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Our go-to-market strategies and differentiated products are driving market leadership and top-line growth, and we are beginning to see leverage in our internal business operations and processes. We are aligned on our strategy, focused on execution, and well positioned to capitalize on the strength of our organization and improving market conditions.”

Tactile Systems shares jumped 38.1% to trade at $21.78 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tactile Systems following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder reiterated Tactile Systems Tech with a Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $20.

Lake Street analyst Ben Haynor maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $23.5 to $32.

