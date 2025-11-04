Super Micro Computer Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share, down from 74 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue is $5.8 billion, compared to $5.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 29, Super Micro Computer announced the creation of a federal subsidiary called Super Micro Federal LLC, which will accelerate its expansion into the federal market.

Super Micro Computer shares fell 2.3% to close at $50.75 on Monday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $27 to $30 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $45 to $43 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $50 to $60 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Bernstein analyst Mark Newman initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $46 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $29 to $45 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

