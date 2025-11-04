Palantir Technologies Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday.

Palantir reported revenue of $1.18 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. The AI software company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 17 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Palantir expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.327 billion to $1.331 billion versus estimates of $1.19 billion.

"We are yet again announcing the highest sequential quarterly revenue growth guide in our company's history, representing 61% year-over-year growth," Karp said.

Palantir also raised its full-year guidance. The company now expects full-year 2025 revenue of $4.396 billion to $4.4 billion, up from prior guidance of $4.14 billion to $4.15 billion. Analysts are forecasting full-year revenue of $4.17 billion.

Palantir shares gained 3.4% to close at $207.18 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Palantir following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora maintained Palantir Technologies with a Buy and raised the price target from $215 to $255.

Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained the stock with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $165 to $205.

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $201 to $225.

Considering buying PLTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock